Football

'Well see how he is' - Luke Shaw coy on Maguire fitness for UEL final

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw spoke on Tuesday ahead of the Red Devil's UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal. Asked about injured captain Harry Maguire, Shaw said he hopes "he can be available", but the 28-year-old missed the final training and is effectively out of the squad.

00:00:29, 16 minutes ago