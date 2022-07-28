Football

‘We’ll try and win every trophy possible’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's target to add more silverware

Liverpool just missed out on the Champions League and Premier League titles last season, although they still managed to win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup for the first time under Jurgen Klopp. Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is optimistic the Reds can “evolve” and “push on all fronts to win every trophy possible”. The new Premier League season starts on August 5.

