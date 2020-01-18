Aberystwyth Town
    -
    17:15
    18/01/20
    Park Avenue
    Penybont FC
      Welsh Premier League • Regular
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Aberystwyth Town - Penybont FC
      Welsh Premier League - 18 January 2020

      Welsh Premier League – Follow the Football match between Aberystwyth Town and Penybont FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Aberystwyth Town and Penybont FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aberystwyth Town vs Penybont FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.