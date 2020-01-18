Share
avant-match
LIVE
Bala Town - Cefn Druids
Welsh Premier League - 18 January 2020
Welsh Premier League – Follow the Football match between Bala Town and Cefn Druids live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Bala Town and Cefn Druids? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bala Town vs Cefn Druids. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.