LIVE

Barry Town United - Carmarthen Town

Welsh Premier League - 18 January 2020

Welsh Premier League – Follow the Football match between Barry Town United and Carmarthen Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gavin Chesterfield or Neil Smothers? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Barry Town United and Carmarthen Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Barry Town United vs Carmarthen Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

