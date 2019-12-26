LIVE

Newtown - Aberystwyth Town

Welsh Premier League - 26 December 2019

Welsh Premier League – Follow the Football match between Newtown and Aberystwyth Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 26 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Newtown and Aberystwyth Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Newtown vs Aberystwyth Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

