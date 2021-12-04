Caernarfon Town
    -
    14:30
    04/12/21
    The Oval
    Penybont
      Welsh Premier League • Regular
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      Caernarfon Town - Penybont

      Follow the Welsh Premier League live Football match between Caernarfon Town and Penybont with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 4 December 2021.


      Catch the latest Caernarfon Town and Penybont news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Caernarfon Town and Penybont. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.