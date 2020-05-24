Football

Werner hat-trick as Leipzig crush hosts Mainz 5-0

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolished hosts Mainz 05 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with an emphatic victory after three straight draws.

Germany international Werner, a target for several top European clubs this summer, opened his account in the 11th minute and Yussuf Poulsen nodded in the second goal in the 23rd.

Marcel Sabitzer killed off the game before the break, flicking in from close range as Mainz collapsed.

Werner scored again three minutes after the restart and he chipped the ball over keeper Florian Mueller in the 75th for his 24th goal of the season and 91st in all competitions for Leipzig to become their all-time top scorer.

Leipzig moved back into third on 54, one place ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and two clear of Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayern Munich lead the standings with 61 points, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund whom they face on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to resume last week, with no fans in attendance, after being suspended for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

