Bilic, 52, was shown a red card by referee Mike Dean for his complaints at halftime after defender Kieran Gibbs was sent off for pushing Everton's James Rodriguez in the face.

"Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement.

"The West Bromwich Albion manager's behaviour on the field of play at halftime of the Premier League fixture against Everton on Sept. 19, 2020 amounted to improper conduct."

Bilic's side, who are bottom of the Premier League after two consecutive defeats, face Chelsea on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7865 pounds) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

