"You have to learn, but this is not a school," Bilic, whose winless side are 17th with one point from four games, told the BBC.

"You have to be competitive and do your best. We have to do more and show more determination, and show a better mentality than we have shown in the first few games ... today it was absolutely lacking.

Football La Liga talking points 5 HOURS AGO

"Southampton were better in everything. I know the guys want it but there has to be so much more determination and desire."

Bilic hoped to strengthen his squad before the transfer deadline closes later on Monday. The club has been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

"We need to boost the quality of our squad and I expect that to happen," Bilic told reporters. "Nothing has changed following the Southampton game."

West Brom host fellow strugglers Burnley on Oct. 17 following the international break. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football Will most unpredictable Premier League season produce surprise champions? 5 HOURS AGO