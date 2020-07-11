Football

West Brom miss chance to go top with Blackburn draw

ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

July 11 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion missed the chance to go top of England's second-tier Championship after being held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Croatian Filip Krovinovic put West Brom ahead in the 41st minute with a volley following a well-crafted move from the right flank before Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell equalised in the 69th minute, getting on the end of a cut-back from Sam Gallagher.

West Brom are tied on 81 points with leaders Leeds United -- who play at Swansea City on Sunday -- but are second on goal difference.

Earlier in the day, Brentford sealed a playoff spot and moved third, within three points of second-placed West Brom, after a 3-1 win at Derby County, their seventh consecutive victory.

Striker Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for Brentford before 19-year-old Jason Knight found the equaliser. Algerian winger Said Benrahma put the visitors back in the lead with two goals, including a curling effort from outside the box.

Preston North End, in eighth, shared the spoils with fifth-placed Nottingham Forest after a 1-1 draw, while relegation-threatened Hull City suffered their third consecutive defeat, losing 1-0 to Millwall.

Bottom club Barnsley played out a goalless draw with Wigan Athletic, who were reduced to 10 men after defender Danny Fox was sent off for a challenge on Elliot Simoes. The result capped a difficult week for Wigan, who became the first professional English club to enter administration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Luton Town climbed off the bottom of the table and within two points of the safety zone after a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town, while fourth-placed Fulham beat Cardiff City 2-0 to remain two points behind Brentford. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak Editing by Toby Davis)

What's On