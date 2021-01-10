WBA manager Sam Allardyce is keen to add a striker to his squad as he attempts to stave off relegation from the Premier League.

With Callum Robinson rested and Charlie Austin completing a loan move to Queens Park Rangers (QPR), Allardyce was left short on attacking options for the third-round tie at Bloomfield Road and the 66-year-old did not name a forward in the matchday squad.

West Brom and Blackpool drew 2-2 in normal time but Allardyce's side were knocked out on penalties.

West Brom, who are second bottom in the Premier League with eight points from 17 matches, have scored just three goals to their name since Allardyce's appointment in December.

"I'll make a judgement on the players, as will the rest of the staff, as soon as possible and then we'll be off into the market to find players who make the squad better," Allardyce told the press.

"We've let Charlie go to QPR so that creates an opening in terms of finances to get another centre forward.

"We played up front with nobody because we've not got anybody. We need one, if not two, front-men because we need to score goals."

West Brom have signed midfielder Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United and goalkeeper Andy Lonergan in the January transfer window, but Allardyce is looking to strengthen further..

"We need to bring players in this window, everybody does. But no one more so than us. We need players in more than anyone else in the Premier League to give us a chance of moving out of the position we're in," he said.

West Brom next play on Saturday when they face mid-table Wolves.

