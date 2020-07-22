West Brom promoted to Premier League as Brentford blow chance

MANCHESTER, England, July 22 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion won promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, joining Leeds United in the top flight next season after a 2-2 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

The point for Slaven Bilic's side was enough to ensure second-place after rivals Brentford blew their chance by losing 2-1 at home to lowly Barnsley. A win for Brentford would have sent them into the top division for the first time since 1947.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

