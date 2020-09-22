Bilic, 52, was shown a red card by referee Mike Dean for his vehement complaints at halftime after defender Kieran Gibbs was sent off for pushing Everton's James Rodriguez in the face.

"Slaven Bilic has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement https://twitter.com/FAspokesperson/status/1308322735605637120.

"It is alleged that the West Bromwich Albion FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play ... amounts to improper conduct."

The governing body's statement added that Bilic has until Thursday to respond. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by David Goodman )

