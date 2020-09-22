The club's medical staff were informed of the test results as the team were preparing for Tuesday's League Cup third round match against Hull City at London Stadium.

"All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols," the club said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/september/22-september/west-ham-united-club-statement.

The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home, the club added.

The match started as scheduled at 1930 BST with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

