LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Gareth Bale made his first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur for more than seven years but his return was overshadowed as West Ham United scored three times late on to earn a 3-3 draw.

With Bale on the substitutes bench, Tottenham started in sensational fashion as Son Heung-min scored inside a minute and Harry Kane scored twice as the hosts led 3-0 after 16 minutes .

Premier League Spurs throw away three-goal lead as West Ham grab remarkable draw 32 MINUTES AGO

Welshman Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, came off the bench in the 71st minute, but instead of a glorious introduction, West Ham ripped up the script with a stupendous fight back.

Fabian Balbuena's 82nd minute header and Davinson Sanchez's own goal gave West Ham hope. Bale almost scored his side's fourth but West Ham's Manuel Lanzini struck a wonder-goal deep in stoppage time to earn his side an unlikely point. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery AN HOUR AGO