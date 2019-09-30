West Ham's Fabianski ruled out for two to three months with hip injury

Fabianski, 34, sustained the injury while taking a goal kick in the 33rd minute and had to be substituted, with close-season recruit Roberto Jimenez making his Premier League debut when he replaced the Polish keeper.

Fabianski has been instrumental in West Ham's stellar start to the season, keeping three consecutive clean sheets to help the London side move up to fourth in the standings.

"Of course, you're never happy when your team mate is injured. But it's very common in our position that when you have to play, it's because the other goalkeeper is injured," Jiminez told the club's website.

"It happened to me before and now it happened to Lukasz. Now, we can only wish him a very fast recovery... I'm happy for my debut in the Premier League as it is something every player wants to do at least once in their life."

Fabianski's injury will give Roberto his first Premier League start on Saturday when West Ham host Crystal Palace, with third-choice goalkeeper David Martin set to be named to the bench.