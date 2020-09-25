Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham's League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium.

The Times said West Ham were hoping for a negative test result on Thursday that would allow Moyes to return for Sunday's Premier League match against Wolves but the positive test means Alan Irvine will take the reins again.

West Ham did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Moyes could return to the dugout for the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Oct. 4 if he tests negative after his period of isolation, the Times said. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

