Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football, a month after winning Euro 2022 with England.

She is the second most experienced England player ever on 161 caps, behind Fara Williams who made 172 appearances.

“Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration,” Scott wrote for The Players Tribune.

“No sad faces!! We’ve had too much fun for any tears.”

Scott began her football career for Sunderland, where she grew up before joining Everton in 2006.

She had most of her success at Manchester City, winning the 2016 WSL and the FA Cup on three occasions.

Her biggest honour though was winning Euro 2022 with England, where the 35-year-old realised her time in the game was up in the aftermath of the final.

“It felt better than a dream,” said Scott.

“But as I like to say: It’s not about the splash. It’s about the dive.

“You know the last thing I ever did on a football pitch? It was perfectly me. We had celebrated, the streamers were going off, and I was just sitting there with my medal on the grass for an hour and a half, taking it all in … and I knew, deep in my heart, that this was it.

“So many memories came back to me. I thought about Sunderland and all the sprints I had done from wall to wall, 10 metres at a time. I thought about showing up to my first England cap with moulds instead of studs!

“Thought about the tattoo I got at 2 o‘clock in the morning in the middle of Liverpool after we beat Arsenal in the Community Shield.

“Thought about the unbelievable support of my family all these years – about how Ganny would be telling the painter or the gardener or anyone who stopped by the house, “You know my granddaughter plays for England?”

“Thought about all the fans who supported me in my career, and how I’ll never be able to thank them enough.

“Thought about how my niece and nephews got to watch their aunty Jill go out a champion.

“Thought about all them little moments with the girls in hotels and changing rooms and mini-busses over the years. Those are the things that I’ll miss the most.”

“I just sat there and thought: Right. If this is it, let’s do one more run.”

She added: “So I grabbed Lotte Wubben-Moy as well as our sports scientist Martin and I said, ‘You’ve made me do so many box-to-box runs throughout this tournament…. Come on, run one more with us.’

“The game had been over for ages, but it just felt right. Suddenly I was like that little girl again, running on her own in the back lanes.

“Box to box. Wall to wall.

“Only this time I had a gold medal swinging from my neck.

“That was my way of saying goodbye.

“And this is my way of saying thank you.”

