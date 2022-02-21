Football

'What can I do?' - Thomas Tuchel puzzled by Romelu Lukaku's dip in form after making only seven touches v Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku is struggling after the forward touched the ball just seven times on Saturday during their narrow 1-0 win in the Premier League away to Crystal Palace. Chelsea travel to face French champions Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match on Tuesday where Lukaku is expected to lead the attack.

00:01:34, 12 minutes ago