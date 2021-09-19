Football

'What counts is winning games' - Ronald Koeman feeling the pressure over misfiring Barca

FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman said he is not afraid of his future ahead of La Liga match against Granada on Monday. The Dutch coach is under increased pressure after his side were beaten by Bayern Munich 3-0 last Tuesday in their opener match in the Champions League. FC Barcelona remains with seven points in the standings and with a match on hand and now they are set to face Granada.

00:00:59, an hour ago