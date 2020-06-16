Final, Japan
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Eliteserien, Round 1
Marcus Rashford’s crusade against child hunger is inspiring, but it shouldn’t be down to a footballer to ensure this basic obligation is met.
Bayern Munich are targeting a Real Madrid star, who just happens to be on loan at a club they love signing players from…
Football "has to use its power" to help spread Black Lives Matter message, says Chris Wilder.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said he is "pretty positive" forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will remain at the club and sign a new contract.
Europe's top clubs are reportedly at the ready as Inter try desperately to sign starlet Sebastiano Esposito to a new deal.
Watch Erling Haaland score a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Borussia Dortmund against Fortuna Dusseldorf in their Bundesliga clash.
Watch highlights as Bayern Munich took themselves to the brink of winning the Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Monchengladbach.
Barcelona boss Quique Setien praised his team effort after thrashing Mallorca 4-0 to remain on top of La Liga.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has compared the end to the La Liga season to 11 finals as he looked ahead to their first match in 3 months against Eibar on Su
In today’s Euro Papers, rumours have surfaced that Chelsea have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for their young midfield superstar Kai Havertz.