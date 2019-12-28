What was your football moment of 2019? TAA's quick corner, Kompany's rocket and more

Tom Adams

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quickly taken corner against Barcelona. It was a moment of ingenuity from a precocious young English player and helped orchestrate one of the great Champions League comebacks. Liverpool had already clawed back three goals at Anfield to draw level on aggregate in their Champions League semi-final on a quite remarkable night at Anfield – before Trent’s moment of genius caught Barca napping. Liverpool were on their way to becoming champions of Europe again.

James Gray

That quick Liverpool corner against Barcelona. The whole game was exceptionally special but the presence of mind, the coolness of thought and the execution to pull off that goal was something the like of which I cannot remember seeing.

What was the best football moment of 2019? Quick Poll 65 vote(s) Trent's corner / Liverpool's comeback vs Barcelona Tottenham's comeback at Ajax Kompany's rocket against Leicester Rapinoe inspiring USA to Women's World Cup Kepa's League Cup final antics None of the above! (Add yours in comments below)

Ola Fisayo

Jamaica playing their first ever women’s World Cup despite a slew of federation problems.

Carrie Dunn

"I'm not going to the ****ing White House." - World Cup winner and Ballon D'Or recipient Megan Rapinoe makes her feelings known. Refreshing.

Ben Snowball

“Ben Davies with the tackle… here’s Son… Sissoko… here’s Dele Alli… here’s Lucas Mouraaa… OH THEY’VE DONE IT, I CANNOT BELIEVE IT!”

Dan Quarrell

The defining moment of the 2018/19 Premier League season belonged to one man, and it could hardly have been more fitting. Vincent Kompany unleashed an absolutely stunning strike in the 70th minute to drag a Manchester City team devoid of ideas past Leicester City in a crucial game en route to leading his side back to another Premier League title. It was a vital intervention, and perfectly scripted.

Peter Sharland

Kepa refusing to be subbed off in the League Cup final. This was pure, unadulterated s***housery in its finest form. The fact that Kepa, then a 24-year-old, decided to look at his manager, who was trying to substitute him out, and tell him to sit back down, was nothing short of magnificent. It is one of the greatest showings of insubordination we’ve ever seen on a football field. Maurizio Sarri tried to play it down afterwards but his in-game reaction, storming down the tunnel, told more than he ever could in a press conference, as did the fact that he was dropped for one game. Kepa doesn’t give a f*** who you are and football is all the better for it.

Freddie Clayton

Rashford penalty vs PSG. Symbolic in that we were fully introduced to the expanded body rule of VAR, when Dalot's 30-yard shot hit the PSG chap on the arm but because he made his body bigger a penalty was given.

Also marked the moment Solskjaer was guaranteed a full-time contract, while also marking the beginning of his demise, while also marking the moment Rashford hit maturity which would eventually save Solskjaer again in November. Also overturned a 2-0 home deficit and sparked the best CL series of comebacks of all time. A fightback completely against the odds with massive ramifications for Manchester United.

Michael Hincks

Trent's corner, and Liverpool's comeback against Barcelona at Anfield. 3-0 down and they didn't even need extra time...

Marcus Foley

It was fitting that Divock Origi was the hero for Liverpool in their barely-believable 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona. A team built on the premise of the collective seeing one of its lesser venerated stars taking centre stage in arguably the best-ever Champions League win was pretty fitting.