Football

'When I have fun, I score goals' - Erling Haaland says he can handle pressure to produce at Manchester City

Erling Haaland said on Sunday at his official Manchester City presentation that he wants "to have fun" and "smile a lot" to bring out his best at his new club. Haaland scored an incredible 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and arrives at City as one of world football's most coveted forwards. But he said he can handle the pressure which comes with such attention.

00:02:02, an hour ago