When is the Champions League draw? Full list of qualified teams and who they could play

But first we must decide who plays who in a process you can watch the draw live on Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

The draw will consist of two pots, one containing the seeded teams who won their group and one containing the unseeded teams of group runners-up.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the first round of the knockout stages of the Champions League will take place on Monday December 19 at 11am.

Where is the Champions League draw?

The draw will be made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

When are the last 16 ties in the Champions League?

The first leg of each tie will either be played on February 18, 19, 25 or 26.

The second legs will then be played three weeks later, on March 10, 11, 17 or 18.

Who has qualified for the last 16?

Seeded teams

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia

Unseeded teams

Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Lyon, Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur