There was clearly no love lost between Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard despite their history after the pair were caught by the TV cameras exchanging words with one another during Carabao match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

It came after Timo Werner’s first goal for the Blues had given Lampard’s side the lead, with the Sky Sports cameras catching the two managers going at each other on the sideline.

Reports in the ground suggested Mourinho was making reference to Lampard becoming louder after his team took the lead, referencing Chelsea being 3-0 down to West Brom at the weekend.

For his part Lampard was reportedly seen smiling at his back room staff, perhaps a sign that he was giving his old boss a taste of his infamous medicine.

Tuesday evening’s clash is the fourth meeting between Mourinho and his former star, with Lampard boasting a 100 per cent record thus far.

Last season in the Premier League Lampard became the first manager in the league’s history to do the double over Mourinho.

