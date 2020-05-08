Whose is the saddest tale of unfulfilled potential?

Remember when Wayne Rooney tore up Euro 2004? When John Bostock was a 'steal' at £700,000? When Theo Walcott was picked for the 2006 World Cup aged 17? When Adriano was banging them in from 40 yards... on Pro Evo?

The latest Game of Opinions podcast saw the panel remember those players who promised so much but didn’t quite deliver on that endless potential.

Play Icon

Football The sad tale of John Bostock, the kid Barcelona once wanted 14 MINUTES AGO

Which of our picks do you think has the most unfulfilled potential? Or have we missed someone entirely? You have two options:

1. Listen to the podcast (or watch the short vodcast clips below)

2. Familiarise yourself with the written arguments on Theo Walcott, Adriano, John Bostock and Wayne Rooney (also below)

Once you've made up your mind, scroll down to cast your vote or get in touch via our Twitter page @Eurosport_UK with your suggestions.

Play Icon WATCH Did Pro Evo rating fuel Adriano overhype? 00:01:24

ORIGINAL ARGUMENTS

The case for Theo Walcott by Ben Snowball. He had a rare ability to revert to Walcott: Nearly Man at a moment’s notice as poor decision making and an undefined position marred his progress. A hat-trick in Croatia in World Cup qualifying. A mesmeric run through half of the Liverpool team in the Champions League. For most players, that would have been a springboard to greatness. Instead, he went 22 games before finding the net again for England and failed to become the talisman Arsenal needed.

Read the full article here.

The case for Adriano by Michael Hincks. Once viewed as a potential successor to Ronaldo’s throne, Adriano carries the unfortunate tag of being remembered mainly for his Pro Evolution Soccer stats.That 99 shot power was evident all too rarely in real life. He never scored more than 20 league goals in a campaign, while on the international scene he suffered disappointment when Brazil were knocked out of the 2006 World Cup in the quarter-finals – having mustered just five shots on target all tournament – before failing to make the 2010 squad.

Read the full article here.

Play Icon WATCH The sad tale of John Bostock, the kid Barcelona once wanted 00:01:53

The case for John Bostock by Carrie Dunn. Now aged 28, Bostock has never made more than 60 senior appearances for any one club. He is the archetypal journeyman pro. And there's no shame in that. But considering what might have been - had he gone to Spain at the age of 14, or if he had stayed at Palace as initially expected at the age of 16 - it's a clear case of sadly unfulfilled potential.

Read the full article here.

The case for Wayne Rooney by Marcus Foley. The feeling persists that Rooney could have eked more from his body. That might seem harsh, but the talent Rooney possessed dictates that his career should be measured against the highest standards. And those standards are set by his former team-mate Ronaldo. Why? Well, there was, of course, a debate, roughly a decade ago, as to who was the better player. It seems almost laughable now.

Read the full article here.

VOTE!

Poll Which footballer had the most unfilled potential? Theo Walcott Adriano John Bostock Wayne Rooney

Play Icon

Football Did Pro Evo rating fuel Adriano overhype? 22 MINUTES AGO