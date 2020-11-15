Wijnaldum, who has taken over as Dutch skipper from injured Liverpool team mate Virgil van Dijk, opened the scoring after six minutes and put the home side 2-0 up in the 13th at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Memphis Depay got the Netherlands' third early in the second half before Smail Prevljak pulled one back for Bosnia, whose defeat means they are now relegated from League A.

The victory for the Dutch was their first in five games since De Boer took over from Ronald Koeman and also kept alive their hopes of winning Group 1. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

