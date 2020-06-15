Football

Wilder hoping Sheffield Utd pick up where they left off

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
9 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

June 15 (Reuters) - Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hopes his side's pre-lockdown form continues when they visit Aston Villa on Wednesday for their first Premier League match in three months.

Three wins in their last four games had pushed United into contention for Champions League qualification before the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the season in March.

Victory at struggling Villa would lift Wilder's side above Manchester United into fifth spot, which this season is likely to be rewarded with a Champions League berth.

Premier League

Brexit could 'kill' Premier League's superiority, says Wenger

42 MINUTES AGO

That would be a meteoric rise for the Blades who three seasons ago were playing in England's third tier.

Wilder, however, knows that will require his players to hit the ground running after an unprecedented pause in the campaign.

"(The break) will have helped some clubs," Wilder told reporters in a virtual news conference on Zoom. "I am not going to spin this around, we were on a good run.

"I am as intrigued and as hopeful as anyone that we can restart in the manner we left off, but we won't know until we get rolling. We are ready to go."

Villa versus United in a clash of promoted clubs would hardly have stood out on the fixture list earlier in the season.

But all eyes will be on Villa Park for the 1700GMT kickoff -- the first match in the Premier League's Project Restart which is guaranteed to have a massive live TV audience.

"First game back is going to be a little bit different. What we understand is the magnitude of the game, the coverage of the game," Wilder said.

"You can't get away from the fact that possibly Villa-Sheff Utd was a Championship game last year and would possibly have been seventh or eighth on Match Of The Day.

"Now it is 6pm on the TV and worldwide coverage. From our point of view we want to put on a good show and make sure we play well. Players will naturally want to play well and we want to do that as a football club." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Premier League

'This is about humanity' - Rashford urges government U-turn on Free School Meals

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Football must take 'giant leap' to fight racism, says Gary Neville

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Brexit could 'kill' Premier League's superiority, says Wenger

42 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

'This is about humanity' - Rashford urges government U-turn on Free School Meals

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Football must take 'giant leap' to fight racism, says Gary Neville

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Real Madrid ready for 11 cup finals' - Zinedine Zidane on La Liga return

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Finland Rally

Lappi leads Rally Finland into final day

29/07/2017 AT 17:03
Premier League

Danilo: 'It was easy to reject Chelsea for City'

26/07/2017 AT 10:59
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous articleBrexit could 'kill' Premier League's superiority, says Wenger