Willian's late strike earns Chelsea 2-1 win at Lille

Brazilian Willian volleyed home with 12 minutes left after Tammy Abraham's opener had been cancelled out by Lille's Victor Osimhen in the first half.

Chelsea are third on three points behind second-placed Valencia who beat the Premier League side in the opening round of matches.

Ajax Amsterdam top the standings with a maximum six points after they claimed a 3-0 win at Valencia and Lille are bottom without a point.

