Joe Willock scored in his sixth consecutive Premier League game to give Newcastle United a 1-0 win over relegated Sheffield United in front of 10,000 spectators at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Willock, 21, became the youngest player to achieve the feat as Newcastle moved provisionally up to 15th in the standings after their final home game of the season.

The Arsenal loanee scored in first-half stoppage time when he made a run into the box and leapt to head home Jacob Murphy's cross.

There was concern for Newcastle, though, as Willock, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin were substituted with injuries in the second half.

The loss consigned United to finishing bottom of the standings with one game left in the season.

