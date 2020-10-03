Allan Saint-Maximin got Newcastle up and running in the 14th minute after twisting and turning to make space for a shot before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Burnley improved in the second half and got back on level terms thanks to a fine volley from captain Ashley Westwood just after the hour mark.

However, four minutes later dangerman Saint-Maximin crossed brilliantly to the far post for a tap-in by Wilson who then converted a 77th minute penalty after goalkeeper Nick Pope miscontrolled the ball and brought down substitute Ryan Fraser.

Wilson's fourth goal this season wrapped up the points as Newcastle moved up to sixth in the table after taking seven points from their opening four games.

Burnley dropped to second-bottom after a third defeat from their three games, with manager Sean Dyche hoping to bring in much-needed signings before the transfer window shuts on Monday. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

