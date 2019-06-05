Winding up order against Notts County adjourned to allow more time for sale

A winding up order against Notts County has been adjourned after more time was granted to complete the sale of the club.

The Magpies, who were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history last season, will be back in the High Court in London on July 10.

At the High Court on Wednesday, Lloyd Tamlyn – representing the club – told the court, negotiations are ongoing with two parties and the sale is expected to be completed within a month.

A club statement said: “Notts County have this morning been given more time to settle their debt to HMRC. The High Court have adjourned the case until 10 July in recognition of the ongoing takeover process.

“Notts fully understand supporters’ frustrations and concerns surrounding the club’s ownership situation but stress that strict confidentiality measures must be adhered to in order to ensure a deal is completed professionally and in line with all regulations.

“As soon as the club are in a position to comment further, a statement will be released.”

The case against Notts County was initially heard in April, but was adjourned in order to allow a proposed takeover to be concluded.

Owner Alan Hardy has been in talks for several weeks to sell the club, who owe HM Revenue and Customs £200,000 in unpaid taxes.

Hardy saved the Magpies from possible extinction in January 2017 when he bought out predecessor Ray Trew, but put the club up for sale in January this year.

Hardy’s company Paragon Interiors went into administration, but he confirmed in April that he hoped prospective new owners would be able to take Notts County forward after completing due diligence.