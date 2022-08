Football

'Window's still open' - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are 'active' in the transfer market after spending £100m

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "very excited" for the season ahead as they are set to face Crystal Palace on Friday. 'The Gunners' reinforced the team with Gabriel Jesus, Fábio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko hoping to secure Champions League football next season. Crystal Palace finished 12th last season, while Arsenal ended up fifth.

00:01:04, an hour ago