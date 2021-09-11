Pele has issued an upbeat bulletin on his health, but the Brazilian legend remains in intensive care following surgery to remove a tumour.
The 80-year-old underwent surgery to remove a tumour on his colon, with a statement from the Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo saying Pele - full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento - was recovering in a satisfactory manner.
The hospital said Pele is expected to be moved from intensive care to a recovery room on Tuesday.
Pele, who has three World Cup wins to his name, took to social media to provide an update on his health.
“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better,” Pele said on Instagram.” I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days.
“While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!”
Pele has had mobility issues since undergoing hip surgery in 2012, and has been forced to use walking aids and wheelchairs.
He remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 77 goals from 92 matches, albeit he was deposed as the top international scorer in South American history this week by Lionel Messi.
Pele won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
