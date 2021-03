Football

Wolfsburg 5-0 Schalke: Watch Shkodran Mustafi’s own goal as Dimitrios Grammozis’s side lose again

Shkodran Mustafi's nightmare own goal led to Schalke's latest thrashing in the Bundesliga - the bottom side going on to lose 5-0 to Wolfsburg. The result leaves the Rhine club on a paltry 10 points after 25 games after just one win all season. Wolfsburg sit third in the Bundesliga table.

00:00:42, Yesterday at 10:12