Wolfsburg claim fourth straight women's Bundesliga title

June 17 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg's Joelle Wedemayer opened the scoring and Pernille Harder also netted as they beat SC Freiburg 2-0 to win their fourth straight Frauen-Bundesliga title on Wednesday.

The victory put unbeaten Wolfsburg on 58 points after 20 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich with two games left to play.

Wolfsburg's dominance has been built on a miserly defence that has let in just eight goals so far and a powerful frontline led by Danish striker Harder, whose 26 goals are part of a huge total of 88 scored in the league campaign this season. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Ken Ferris)

