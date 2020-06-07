Wolfsburg win away to push Werder Bremen closer to the drop

BREMEN, Germany, June 7 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst scored with only eight minutes remaining to hand the visiting team a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen on Sunday and push their hosts closer towards relegation from the Bundesliga.

A return to form for the Dutch international ensured Wolfsburg moved up to sixth place, jumping above of Hoffenheim, and put themselves back in place to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Werder Bremen, who have been in the Bundesliga longer than any other club, remained second from bottom as their winless run at home in the German league was stretched to 13 games.

They are six points adrift of 15th-placed Mainz, who are just above the relegation zone, with just four games remaining. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

