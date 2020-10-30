Ait-Nouri, 19, handed Wolves the lead in the 18th minute after latching on to a clearance and driving a bouncing shot into the far corner for his first goal in senior football on his Premier League debut.
Podence made it 2-0 with a superb cushioned volley nine minutes later.
Palace had several VAR decisions go against them, with a goal disallowed and a penalty award overturned, both for offside.
They suffered a further setback when Luka Milivojevic was given his marching orders in the 87th minute after a review showed a nasty foul on Joao Moutinho. The win puts Wolves up to third on 13 points from seven games. They trail leaders Everton and second-placed Liverpool on goal difference. Palace are ninth on 10 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)