Wolves' Boly suffers suspected ankle fracture in training

“Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training earlier today (Saturday)," Wolves medical chief Phil Hayward said in a statement on the club's website https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20191026-injury-update-on-boly.

“Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula, and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days to determine whether surgery is required or not (in the next week)."

Hayward had better news on defender Ryan Bennett who will return to training in the coming days as he recovers from an adductor injury, while Portuguese winger Pedro Neto has trained with the squad and his compatriot Bruno Jordao is expected to be fit for selection soon.

Midfielder Meritan Shabani has had surgery to repair his right ACL and will now start rehabilitation. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Clare Fallon)