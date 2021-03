Football

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on Rui Patricio injury against Liverpool - 'He's okay, he's awake'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told media that goalkeeper Rui Patricio was conscious and speaking, after the Portugal international left the pitch on a stretcher at the end of Monday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool following a collision with team-mate Conor Coady. Coady's knee hit Patricio in the head as both players tried to deny Mo Salah a shot at goal.

