Wolves fans free to dream of Europa League glory, says Nuno

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition, and Ruben Neves found the net with a long-range volley in a dominant first-leg performance at Molineux Stadium.

Nuno's Wolves are now fifth favourites with the bookmakers to win the Europa League.

When asked if fans are right to believe the club could go all the way, Nuno said: "They know me, now we have to recover, rest because we play on Sunday. After that we can think about other things but dreaming is for free.

"I'm happy for Jota, delighted, as when a player scores three goals it means he has helped the team a lot.

"He did a good job, and Neves also scored a beautiful goal. It's organisation, taking advantage of the talent of the players."

Wolves next host Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday before heading to Spain for the second leg on Thursday.

"The tie is not over," he added. "Football is never over."

