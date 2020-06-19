Football

Wolves hoping to spread joy on return to action

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

June 19 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to bring smiles to faces and deliver a performance their fans can be proud of when they resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham United, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Friday.

Seventh-placed Wolves will travel to the London Stadium on Saturday for their first game in over three months after the season ground to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hopefully, we can give fans some joy," the Wolves manager told reporters in a virtual news conference. "Everybody is hungry to play, another thing is to be ready for it.

"This week we have three matches and it is going to be very demanding. The mental aspect is going to be very important. The motivation is there."

The extended break has allowed players to regain their fitness and the 46-year-old Wolves boss said he has a full squad at his disposal.

"We had some issues, but Jonny has now joined the group and everyone is okay. Even with some absences, West Ham will be very strong. David Moyes has a strong squad," he added.

The Wolves boss confirmed that midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who had breached lockdown rules by attending a house party in London last month, would be in contention for a starting berth.

"Morgan did something that, in his age, in a normal moment, it would be so natural. He was immediately aware of the mistake that he made. I'm positive that it was a lesson for his life," he added. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

