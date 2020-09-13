The Portuguese joined Wolves in May 2017 and has transformed their fortunes, taking them out of the second-tier Championship and turning them into a Premier League force.

Playing an exciting brand of football with a squad containing several Portuguese players including Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, and Spanish winger Adama Traore, Wolves have finished seventh in successive seasons.

They also played in Europe for the first time in 39 years, reaching the Europa League quarter-finals last season.

"I feel good. Ready for it. Looking forward to it. Working really hard for it, because it's a new cycle, no matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us," Espirito-Santo said.

Wolves begin the new season away to Sheffield United on Monday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

