Wolves sign Ecuador striker Campana

Campana, who has been capped four times by Ecuador, has agreed a 3-1/2 year deal to become Wolves' first signing of the January transfer window.

"I have been following the Wolves for a while... and I have always enjoyed watching them play," the 19-year-old, who scored four goals for Barcelona before leaving the club at the end of 2019 season, told Wolves' club website https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/under-23/20200121-campana-excited-by-wolves-move.

"I am excited about the work the team has achieved this season. I know they support each other, their relationship with the manager is a good one and I know all the players get along really well."

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves, currently sixth in the league standings, host leaders Liverpool on Thursday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)