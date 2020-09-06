Wolves did not disclose the fee paid for the defender but British media reported the English club paid around two million euros ($2.37 million) for the 31-year-old.

Marcal's signing follows the capture of Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva from Porto on Saturday for a club record fee that was reported to be around 35 million pounds ($46.50 million).

Marcal helped Lyon reach the Champions League semi-final last season and made 26 appearances in all competitions and he is Wovles' third recruit in the off season after goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was signed from Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Wolves, who finished seventh last season, begin the new league campaign on Sept. 14 at Sheffield United.

