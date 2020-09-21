The 18-year-old arrived at Wolves on a five-year deal for a reported 35 million pounds ($45.28 million) and made his debut in their 1-0 League Cup defeat by Stoke City last week.

"What drives me is to listen to the manager. I have a lot to learn, and I think I will learn a lot with him. I want to take all the advice the manager gives me and take it to heart," Silva told the club's website.

"I am fully convinced that it is the right club to help me grow and mature.

"This is the club that will give me the right tools to accomplish what I want and I think it is a club very close to home due to all the people here," he said, adding that being around Wolves' sizeable Portuguese contingent had helped him hit the ground running.

Wolves, who opened their league campaign with a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United, face Manchester City on Monday.

($1 = 0.7729 pounds) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

