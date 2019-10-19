Jimenez finally gets on scoresheet to level Saints

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot to cancel out a second-half goal by Southampton's Danny Ings in an entertaining 1-1 Premier League draw at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

In-form striker Ings, who came into the clash having scored four goals in three matches in all competitions, punished Wolves for their poor defending by finding the bottom left corner with a right-footed shot in the 53rd minute.

Southampton's advantage lasted only eight minutes as Wolves defender Matt Doherty was brought down in the penalty area with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confirming the foul, and Jimenez ended his goal drought with a crisp finish.

Jimenez earlier thought he had scored his first league goal in more than a month when he slotted past goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the 29th minute, but the referee disallowed the strike as the ball had grazed the Mexico international's arm.

The 28-year-old was unlucky again shortly before the break after finishing off a slick passing move as VAR deemed his team mate Patrick Cutrone to be offside in the build-up to the goal much to the annoyance of the home supporters.

The draw helped Southampton snap a run of three straight defeats while Wolves were denied a third consecutive win. Wolves visit Newcastle United next Sunday while Southampton host Leicester City.