The 20-year-old Portuguese has made 52 appearances for Wolves in all competitions since his arrival in 2019, scoring six goals. He becomes the fourth Wolves player to agree new terms since the start of the season.

"This new deal shows I'm working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it. I always work to improve my game, so it comes with that," Neto told the club's website.

Neto has started each of Wolves' seven Premier League games this season and scored his first league goal at Molineux Stadium in the 1-0 victory against Fulham last month. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

