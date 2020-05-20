Women's Bundesliga to restart on May 29

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The women's Bundesliga will restart following the coronavirus stoppage on May 29, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Wednesday following a meeting with the clubs.

The DFB said the competition was among the sporting events which had been given the green light to resume by local health authorities who have the final say.

"I am very happy that the clubs of the women's Bundesliga have expressed their unity in favour of continuing the season," said DFB president Fritz Keller.

"This is exactly what we need in the crisis. The return of the women's Bundesliga to the pitch is another important step towards a kind of normality in football as well as in society. The women's Bundesliga is thus taking on a pioneering role in international women's football."

The men's Bundesliga resumed last Saturday, the first major European league to do so. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

